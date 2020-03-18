First COVID-19 Case Registered in Djibouti - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the East African nation of Djibouti, Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said on Wednesday.

"A Spanish national who arrived in Djibouti on Saturday, March 14 has been tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently in quarantine under medical supervision," Youssouf tweeted.

Unlike other regions of the world, Africa until now seemed to have been spared from the pandemic. However, since the beginning of the week, the virus has been spreading rapidly throughout the continent.