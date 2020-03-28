First COVID-19 Death Registered in Togo - Reports

The first death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Togo, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The first death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Togo, local media reported.

According to Republique Togolaise news portal, the patient was Dominique Aliziou, the editor-in-chief of Chronique de la Semaine newspaper.

Aliziou, who suffered from asthma, returned from a trip to Belgium on March 17.

Togo has so far confirmed 25 COVID-19 cases across the country.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 598,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 27,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.