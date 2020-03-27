First COVID-19 Deaths in South Africa Confirmed as Total Cases Surpasses 1,000 - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Two people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, the first coronavirus-related deaths in the country, South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday, announcing also that the number of positive COVID-19 tests in the country has surpassed 1,000.

"This morning, we wake South Africans up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19. These two deaths occurred in the Western Cape. One at a Private Hospital and the other at a Public Hospital," Mkhize said in a statement on the government's official website, adding that more details will be revealed later in the day.

During an appearance on the country's eNCA broadcaster, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde confirmed that the victims were 28 and 48 years of age.

"And even more so the two deaths this morning, one a 28-year-old, and one a 48-year-old, so showing you that no one is spared in this space, it's not just something that's going to affect the more at-risk elderly or someone who is immune-compromised, it can affect any person," the state premier said.

A three-week nationwide lockdown began on Friday in South Africa, and the government has mobilized the country's armed forces to monitor the situation.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa has surpassed 1,000, according to Mkhize's earlier statement. On Thursday evening, the country's Ministry of Health reported 218 new cases in the preceding 24 hours.