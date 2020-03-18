UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First COVID-19 Fatality Registered In Moldova - Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:59 PM

First COVID-19 Fatality Registered in Moldova - Health Minister

The first death from complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Moldova, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The first death from complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Moldova, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Wednesday.

"This night, a female patient, staying in the Republican hospital with the coronavirus, passed away.

Currently, there are 67 people in Moldova suspected of having the coronavirus, 14 of them children," Dumbraveanu said.

On Tuesday, the Moldovan authorities said that there were about 30 registered COVID-19 cases in the country. Per parliament's decision, the country is in a state of emergency until May 17.

Related Topics

Parliament Moldova May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Strict action to be taken against profiteers and h ..

5 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago

Australian cricketers may withdraw from IPL 2020 d ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 response fund launched

16 minutes ago

Police foils smuggling bid: 28 Kg seized in Mianwa ..

1 minute ago

Two dacoits killed in police shoot out in Sargodha ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.