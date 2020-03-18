First COVID-19 Fatality Registered in Moldova - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The first death from complications related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Moldova, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu said on Wednesday.

"This night, a female patient, staying in the Republican hospital with the coronavirus, passed away.

Currently, there are 67 people in Moldova suspected of having the coronavirus, 14 of them children," Dumbraveanu said.

On Tuesday, the Moldovan authorities said that there were about 30 registered COVID-19 cases in the country. Per parliament's decision, the country is in a state of emergency until May 17.