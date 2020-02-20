First Death From Coronavirus Occurs in South Korea - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A person infected with novel coronavirus died in South Korea, becoming the country's first fatality in the recent outbreak, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday

The Korea Central Defense Agency reportedly announced that 22 additional patients with novel coronavirus had been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 104.

This marks an increase by 53 cases in just a day as South Korean health officials reported 31 new cases earlier on Thursday.