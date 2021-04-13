UrduPoint.com
First Group Of COVID-19 Patients Cured In Chinese Border City

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:53 PM

Eight people diagnosed with COVID-19 were cured and discharged from a local hospital Tuesday, becoming the first group cured since the latest resurgence of the virus in a border city in southwest China's Yunnan Province

KUNMING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Eight people diagnosed with COVID-19 were cured and discharged from a local hospital Tuesday, becoming the first group cured since the latest resurgence of the virus in a border city in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The eight individuals in the city of Ruili will undergo 14 days of medical observation, said Bao Yingsheng, vice president of the city's traditional Chinese medicine and Dai medicine hospital designated for COVID-19 treatment.

Ruili, which borders Myanmar, reported a new cluster of local COVID-19 cases in late March and has carried out three rounds of citywide nucleic acid testing.

As of Monday, 91 confirmed cases, including four imported cases, as well as 33 asymptomatic cases are receiving treatment or under medical observation in designated hospitals in Yunnan, mostly in Ruili.

