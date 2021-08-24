UrduPoint.com

First Liver Transplantation Surgery Of Children Performs In GIMS

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 02:36 PM

First liver transplantation surgery of children performs in GIMS

A successful liver transplant surgeries of two children were performed at Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences (PAQSJIMS) Gambat, Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :A successful liver transplant surgeries of two children were performed at Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences (PAQSJIMS) Gambat, Khairpur.

The Director of Jeelani Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Dr.

Rahim Bakhash Buatti while talking to the media on Tuesday said that departments Liver Transplant and Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) surgery performed their first-ever liver transplantation surgery of two children.

He said that the surgery of two children, a 4-year old boy Mavia from Karachi and a 15-month old infant Zeeshan from Okara were operated at the hospital free of cost/Dr. Rahim further informed that livers had been donated by children months and added that liver transplant usually costs Rs 5 million but these surgeris of children were conducted free of cost.

