First Moderna Vaccine Shipment Arrives in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The first batch of Moderna coronavirus vaccines has arrived in Kansai airport in the Japanese prefecture of Osaka, Japanese tv channel NHK reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, the doses were delivered in six special containers. The vaccine is still awaiting the approval by Japan's authorities. It will be available in Tokyo and Osaka vaccination centers, which will be created with the army's help as soon as the government registers the vaccine.

The country is expecting further deliveries in May, and is planning to receive 50 million Moderna doses for 25 million people by September.

Before its approval for use, the vaccine will be kept in warehouses.

Japan started the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in mid-February, but has only fully inoculated less than 1% of its 126 million population so far. The first phase included 4.7 million medical workers. On April 12, the country began to inoculate elderly people of over 65 years, ahead of the start of mass vaccination in May.