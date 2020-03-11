UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Novel Coronavirus Death In Belgium

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:40 PM

First novel coronavirus death in Belgium

Belgium has recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus strain that is sweeping the globe and four staff at the European Commission have been taken sick, officials said Wednesday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Belgium has recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus strain that is sweeping the globe and four staff at the European Commission have been taken sick, officials said Wednesday.

Maggie De Block, health minister in Belgium's caretaker Federal government, said the victim was 90 years old.

As of Wednesday, Belgium had recorded 314 cases of the coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19, up from 267 the day before, according to the health ministry.

Related Topics

Belgium From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits country's upper and central parts ..

5 minutes ago

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin’s replace ..

24 minutes ago

Nine Qatar World Cup workers die in 2019

10 minutes ago

E-system bringing transparency in Excise Deptt, sa ..

10 minutes ago

46 tourists stuck on virus-hit Nile cruise boat fl ..

9 minutes ago

Iran announces 63 new virus deaths, taking total t ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.