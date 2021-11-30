UrduPoint.com

First Omicron Case Detected In Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:24 PM

First Omicron case detected in Japan

Japan on Tuesday confirmed its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a day after authorities announced new Covid border restrictions

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Japan on Tuesday confirmed its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a day after authorities announced new Covid border restrictions.

"Regarding the traveller arriving from Namibia, it was confirmed to be a case of Omicron after analysis at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases," government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

"This is the first Omicron case confirmed in Japan," he said, adding that the infected traveller, a man in his 30s, is now in isolation at a medical facility.

The announcement came a day after Japan tightened its border rules again, barring all new foreign arrivals just weeks after relaxing tough regulations to allow some students and business travellers entry.

The new rules mean only Japanese citizens and existing foreign residents can enter the country, with few exemptions, and those coming from areas with known Omicron cases require hotel quarantines ranging from three to 10 days.

Japan has recorded just over 18,300 coronavirus cases during the pandemic, while avoiding tough lockdowns.

After a slow start, its vaccination programme picked up speed and nearly 77 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Business Hotel Man Japan Namibia Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly gives befitting response on a question a ..

Sajal Aly gives befitting response on a question about “good news”

9 minutes ago
 EasyJet cuts losses, says 'too soon to say' Omicro ..

EasyJet cuts losses, says 'too soon to say' Omicron impact

3 minutes ago
 Nine passengers injured in road mishap

Nine passengers injured in road mishap

3 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr 651 Kashmiris in IIOJK since ..

Indian troops martyr 651 Kashmiris in IIOJK since 2019

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Kabul on Wed ..

Russia to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Kabul on Wednesday - Official

7 minutes ago
 Past rulers did nothing for masses: Laghari

Past rulers did nothing for masses: Laghari

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.