UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Pakistani-American Man Dies Of Coronavirus In New York

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:41 PM

First Pakistani-American man dies of coronavirus in New York

Coronavirus, the deadly pandemic sweeping the United States and many parts of the world, claimed its first Pakistani-American victim here on March 23, the Pakistan day

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Coronavirus, the deadly pandemic sweeping the United States and many parts of the world, claimed its first Pakistani-American victim here on March 23, the Pakistan day.

Haji Muhammad Anjum Iqbal, a resident of Long Island, New York, died of the virus on Monday. He was 63.

Iqbal, a businessman who ran a gas station in Queens, a borough of New York City, tested positive to coronavirus at a hospital where he went on March 16 after feeling sick.

Seven days later, Iqbal -- a diabetic, heart patient and cancer survivor -- succumbed to the virus, which he reportedly caught at a gym.

Currently, the New York State, which is virtually in a state of lockdown, has a total of 21,689 cases as of Monday night, with 157 deaths.

Related Topics

World Pakistan Day Died New York United States March Gas Cancer Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan's Number of COVID-19 Cases Almost Tripl ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Global death toll climbs over 16,500

2 minutes ago

Asia markets rally as Fed unveils 'game changer' s ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) to announce writ ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) activates Help ..

2 minutes ago

Coordinated approach is needed to combat spread of ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.