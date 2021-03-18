First phase of cancer centre to go functional in next month

Acting Vice Chancellor, Nishtar Medical University Dr Ijaz Masood on Thursday said that the first phase of Cancer Centre will be operational by next month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Acting Vice Chancellor, Nishtar Medical University Dr Ijaz Masood on Thursday said that the first phase of Cancer Centre will be operational by next month.

Talking to APP, he informed that a five storey building will be constructed in the second phase which will make it the biggest cancer centre in the public sector in the country.

A linear Accelerator worth of Rs 650 million will be installed in it, he said, adding that it was a long-standing demand of South Punjab masses.

The public, the acting VC stated, will get the facility in Multan now rather than travelling to Lahore or Karachi.

The other day, heavy machinery besides new equipment for the health facility reached Multan, he said.