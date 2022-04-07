UrduPoint.com

First Successful Wrist Transplant Surgery Carried Out In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 03:41 PM

First successful wrist transplant surgery carried out in Quetta

A team of surgeons in Quetta on Thursday successfully carried out the first wrist transplant saving a young man from being crippled for life

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :A team of surgeons in Quetta on Thursday successfully carried out the first wrist transplant saving a young man from being crippled for life.

According to the report, Muhammad Zaman, a laborer working at stone crush mine in the Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan was brought to hospital with his right wrist crashed.

A team of surgeons comprising Surgeon Prof. Dr. Atiq-ur-Rehman, Orthopedic Surgeon, Prof. Dr. Khan Muhammad Babar, Surgeon, Dr. Shakeel Akbar and Surgeon Dr. Imran Nasir successfully transplanted the broken wrist of Muhammad Zaman's right hand and reattached it.

It may be mentioned here that four hours had already passed since the wrist of the patient was bent and if the blood circulation in the muscles and arteries of human organs stopped for such a long time then the muscles of the flesh have very little chance of survival.

However, this is perhaps the first successful operation of its kind in the history of Balochistan, thanks to which a poor young man escaped the loss of his amputated wrist.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Poor Young Man Nasir Bagh Shakeel May Muslim From Blood

Recent Stories

President for introducing special educational tool ..

President for introducing special educational tools for differently-abled people ..

13 seconds ago
 2 pharmacies' licenses cancelled, 6 issued warning ..

2 pharmacies' licenses cancelled, 6 issued warning over drugs law violations

11 minutes ago
 Ukraine warns of 'last chance' to flee Russian att ..

Ukraine warns of 'last chance' to flee Russian attacks in east

11 minutes ago
 FIA apprehends accused involved in hatred speech

FIA apprehends accused involved in hatred speech

11 minutes ago
 Collective efforts to be made for development of P ..

Collective efforts to be made for development of Peshawar: Mayor

11 minutes ago
 Ex-US Marine Reed Jailed in Russia Remains Out of ..

Ex-US Marine Reed Jailed in Russia Remains Out of Touch Since Hospitalization - ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.