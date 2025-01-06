First Ureteroscopy ,Lithotripsy Performed At BIUT
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 08:13 PM
The First Ureteroscopy and Lithotripsy operation was performed at the operating theater of Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation (BIUT) Nawabshah
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The First Ureteroscopy and Lithotripsy operation was performed at the operating theater of Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation (BIUT) Nawabshah.
This was stated by Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazirabad Medical University for Girls Dr. Gulshan Ali Memon.
The Vice Chancellor said that this institution was being run with the affiliation of Dr. Adib Rizvi SIUT. Vice Chancellor Gulshan Ali Memon said that with the special interest of Provincial Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, the dream of the people of Nawabshah, Dadu, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts has now materialized.
He said that now the kidney patients will not have to travel to other cities for treatment of kidney diseases as the treatment facility is fully available at Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation BIUT Nawabshah.
Dr. Muhammad Ali Sohail said this institution would function under the supervision of the Provincial Health Ministery. Vice Chancellor said that this was a special gift message from the Provincial Health Minister to the people of Nawabshah.
The Pakistan Peoples Party would continue to provide all the public facilities including health sector. On this occasion, the operation at the operating theater was successfully accomplished.
APP/rzq /mwq
Recent Stories
International Defence Conference 2025 to kick off February 16
IHC rejects bail of old woman in narcotics case
QESCO removes 295 transformers of agriculture consumers after installing solar
Work on repair, construction of 462 roads underway in Punjab
First Ureteroscopy ,Lithotripsy performed at BIUT
UAE, Syria discuss building ties as new ministers visit
1,300 FIRs registered over traffic disruptions in last 10 days
Fujairah Ruler issues two Decrees merging University of Fujairah, USTF, appointi ..
MoHESR, KHDA partner to support scholarship students, streamline accreditation p ..
Meeting at the SCP aims to elevation of judiciary on World Justice Index
Resolving public issues purely on merit foremost priority; says IGP
Chairman reviews construction activities at key sites of Mohmand Dam
More Stories From Health
-
First Ureteroscopy ,Lithotripsy performed at BIUT1 minute ago
-
NHMP organize free eye check-up camp at ISB Toll Plaza30 minutes ago
-
Another Polio Case Reported in Pakistan, Total Rises to 687 days ago
-
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month9 days ago
-
Free-of-cost TB treatment facilities being provided to people; NA told21 days ago
-
Six cochlear implant surgeries conducted at PIMS21 days ago
-
Free eye treatment camp to be held at civil hospital Sanghar on December 28-2925 days ago
-
Private hospital stopped kidney transplantation26 days ago
-
DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar1 month ago
-
Medical camp organizes for police officers1 month ago
-
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years1 month ago
-
Private nursing institutions to provide stipends to students1 month ago