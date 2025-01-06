First Ureteroscopy ,Lithotripsy performed at BIUT

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 08:13 PM

The First Ureteroscopy and Lithotripsy operation was performed at the operating theater of Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation (BIUT) Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The First Ureteroscopy and Lithotripsy operation was performed at the operating theater of Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation (BIUT) Nawabshah.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazirabad Medical University for Girls Dr. Gulshan Ali Memon.

The Vice Chancellor said that this institution was being run with the affiliation of Dr. Adib Rizvi SIUT. Vice Chancellor Gulshan Ali Memon said that with the special interest of Provincial Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, the dream of the people of Nawabshah, Dadu, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts has now materialized.

He said that now the kidney patients will not have to travel to other cities for treatment of kidney diseases as the treatment facility is fully available at Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation BIUT Nawabshah.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Sohail said this institution would function under the supervision of the Provincial Health Ministery. Vice Chancellor said that this was a special gift message from the Provincial Health Minister to the people of Nawabshah.

The Pakistan Peoples Party would continue to provide all the public facilities including health sector. On this occasion, the operation at the operating theater was successfully accomplished.

More Stories From Health