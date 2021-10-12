UrduPoint.com

Fish Health Lab Would Helpful In Controlling Fish Diseases

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 02:11 PM

Director Fisheries (Aquaculture) Dr Muhammad Abid said that the establishment of fish mobile health analytical laboratory in the district would play an important role in controlling fish diseases

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Director Fisheries (Aquaculture) Dr Muhammad Abid said that the establishment of fish mobile health analytical laboratory in the district would play an important role in controlling fish diseases.

While talking to media here on Tuesday,he said that at present,fish farming was being carried out in an area of more than 12,000 acres, while establishment of the laboratory would facilitate fish farmers in water and soil analytical samples and prevention of fish diseases.

The director added that free ambulance service was being provided along with the laboratory through which the department will bring its technical advice at the doorsteps of fishery farmers.

He said that any kind of negligence in providing technical assistance to fish farmers would not be tolerated.

