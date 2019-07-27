Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid while addressing launching ceremony of National Nutrition Survey 2018, announced to conduct health survey in all government educational institutions of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid while addressing launching ceremony of National Nutrition Survey 2018 , announced to conduct health survey in all government educational institutions of Punjab

Provincial Minister for education Murad Raas, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman Planning & Development Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani, Naseer Ahmad Khan Achakzai, doctor from UNICEF Dr. Eric Allen, Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta, DG Health Services Dr. Haroon Jehangir and Dr. Sohial Saqlain, as well as a large number of people, were also present on this occasion.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that she was thankful to the UNICEF for their support in launching ceremony of National Nutrition Survey 2018.

She said that this survey was of great importance in connection with coping with the deficiency of nutrition among the children of Pakistan.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that this survey was an important step towards eradicating the deficiency of nutrition in Pakistani children in future.

She said that health sector was among the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

She said the PTI government wanted to provide best healthcare facilities to the people. She said that instructions had been issued to all the government sector hospitals for ensuring the safety of health of mother and child.

She said that provision of best healthcare facilities for ensuring the health of mother and child was utmost necessary for the healthy future generation. She said that mother feed was the best nutrition for the child.

The minister said the Punjab government was going to set up five state-of-the-art child and mother hospitals.

Shortage of doctors had been overcome in all the basic health centres of Punjab, she added.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that first time in Pakistan University of child health was going to establish.

She said that due to the personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan maximum budget had been allocated in the health sector.

Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta discussed in detail regarding the necessary preventive measures and disadvantages of deficiency of nutrition in children.