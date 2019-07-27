UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Child, Mother Hospitals To Be Set Up: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:14 AM

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid while addressing launching ceremony of National Nutrition Survey 2018, announced to conduct health survey in all government educational institutions of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid while addressing launching ceremony of National Nutrition Survey 2018, announced to conduct health survey in all government educational institutions of Punjab.

Provincial Minister for education Murad Raas, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman Planning & Development Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani, Naseer Ahmad Khan Achakzai, doctor from UNICEF Dr. Eric Allen, Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta, DG Health Services Dr. Haroon Jehangir and Dr. Sohial Saqlain, as well as a large number of people, were also present on this occasion.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that she was thankful to the UNICEF for their support in launching ceremony of National Nutrition Survey 2018.

She said that this survey was of great importance in connection with coping with the deficiency of nutrition among the children of Pakistan.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that this survey was an important step towards eradicating the deficiency of nutrition in Pakistani children in future.

She said that health sector was among the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

She said the PTI government wanted to provide best healthcare facilities to the people. She said that instructions had been issued to all the government sector hospitals for ensuring the safety of health of mother and child.

She said that provision of best healthcare facilities for ensuring the health of mother and child was utmost necessary for the healthy future generation. She said that mother feed was the best nutrition for the child.

The minister said the Punjab government was going to set up five state-of-the-art child and mother hospitals.

Shortage of doctors had been overcome in all the basic health centres of Punjab, she added.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that first time in Pakistan University of child health was going to establish.

She said that due to the personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan maximum budget had been allocated in the health sector.

Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta discussed in detail regarding the necessary preventive measures and disadvantages of deficiency of nutrition in children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Doctor 2018 All From Government Best Top Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

2 minutes ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

2 minutes ago

Wimbledon teen star Coco returns in Washington qua ..

2 minutes ago

Twenty-five babies' bodies found in I.Coast cemete ..

21 minutes ago

Dr. Yasmin visits Services Hospital

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.