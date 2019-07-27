UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Child, Mother Hospitals To Be Set Up: Dr Yasmin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 06:14 PM

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the provincial government was going to set up five state-of-the-art child and mother hospitals in different districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the provincial government was going to set up five state-of-the-art child and mother hospitals in different districts.

While addressing the launching ceremony of National Nutrition Survey 2018, she announced conducting a health survey in all government educational institutions of Punjab.

Punjab Minister for education Murad Raas, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman Planning & Development Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, Naseer Ahmad Khan Achakzai, Dr Eric Allen from Unicef, Prof Dr Zulfiqar Bhutta, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir and Dr Sohail Saqlain, as well as a large number of people, were also present on the occasion.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that she was thankful to Unicef for their support in launching ceremony of National Nutrition Survey 2018. She said that the survey was very important for coping with deficiency of nutrition among the children of Pakistan.

Dr Yasmin said that the survey was an important step towards eradicating deficiency of nutrition in Pakistani children in future.

She said that the health sector was among the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

She said the PTI government wanted to provide the best healthcare facilities to people. She said that instructions had been issued to all government sector hospitals for ensuring safety of health of mother and child.

The minister said that provision of best healthcare facilities for ensuring health of mother and child was necessary for healthy future of the current generation. She said that mother feed was the best nutrition for the child.

She said that shortage of doctors had been overcome at all basic health centres of Punjab, adding that it was for the first time in the country that a University of Child Health was going to set up. She said that due to personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, maximum budget had been allocated for the health sector.

Dr Zulfiqar Bhutta discussed in detail the necessary preventive measures and disadvantages of deficiency of nutrition among children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Education Punjab Budget 2018 All From Government Best Top Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SAARC Agriculture Center to launch drought monitor ..

1 minute ago

Salute to soldiers laying down lives to keep natio ..

5 minutes ago

India to deploy additional 100 companies of troops ..

5 minutes ago

VDC member commits suicide in IoK

5 minutes ago

Four FC troops embraced martyrdom in terrorists' f ..

5 minutes ago

Cloudy with light rain likely in Karachi on Sunday ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.