Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the provincial government was going to set up five state-of-the-art child and mother hospitals in different districts.

While addressing the launching ceremony of National Nutrition Survey 2018, she announced conducting a health survey in all government educational institutions of Punjab.

Punjab Minister for education Murad Raas, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman Planning & Development Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, Naseer Ahmad Khan Achakzai, Dr Eric Allen from Unicef, Prof Dr Zulfiqar Bhutta, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jehangir and Dr Sohail Saqlain, as well as a large number of people, were also present on the occasion.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that she was thankful to Unicef for their support in launching ceremony of National Nutrition Survey 2018. She said that the survey was very important for coping with deficiency of nutrition among the children of Pakistan.

Dr Yasmin said that the survey was an important step towards eradicating deficiency of nutrition in Pakistani children in future.

She said that the health sector was among the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

She said the PTI government wanted to provide the best healthcare facilities to people. She said that instructions had been issued to all government sector hospitals for ensuring safety of health of mother and child.

The minister said that provision of best healthcare facilities for ensuring health of mother and child was necessary for healthy future of the current generation. She said that mother feed was the best nutrition for the child.

She said that shortage of doctors had been overcome at all basic health centres of Punjab, adding that it was for the first time in the country that a University of Child Health was going to set up. She said that due to personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, maximum budget had been allocated for the health sector.

Dr Zulfiqar Bhutta discussed in detail the necessary preventive measures and disadvantages of deficiency of nutrition among children.