Five cops sent home after recovery from coronavirus

Five policemen tested positive for novel coronavirus were sent home with flowers and sweets Tuesday after they defeated the virus infection in ten days at Recep Tayyip Erdogan (RTE) hospital

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Five policemen tested positive for novel coronavirus were sent home with flowers and sweets Tuesday after they defeated the virus infection in ten days at Recep Tayyip Erdogan (RTE) hospital.

Police are among those performing duty on the front lines and 200 of them deputed at quarantine centers and isolation centers in Muzaffargarh were screened for the novel coronavirus on May 9 and five of them were admitted to RTE hospital after tests showed positive results.

They remained under treatment for almost ten days and were allowed to leave RTE hospital on May 19 after full recovery.