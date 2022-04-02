UrduPoint.com

Five Corona Patients Admitted In LRH

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 01:34 PM

Five corona patients admitted in LRH

The numbers of corona patients were reduced to five in Lady Reading Hospital, the biggest hospital of the province, said the Spokesman of the hospital on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The numbers of corona patients were reduced to five in Lady Reading Hospital, the biggest hospital of the province, said the Spokesman of the hospital on Saturday.

He said that 400 beds were allocated for corona patients in which only five patients were admitted in the hospital.

He said that two corona patients were under treatment in ICU.

Related Topics

Reading

Recent Stories

Fawad assumes additional charge as Minister Law an ..

Fawad assumes additional charge as Minister Law and Justice

39 seconds ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says Forces Destroy Cruci ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says Forces Destroy Crucial Fuel Depots in Central Ukra ..

41 seconds ago
 Sasta Bazaars set up to provide edible items on su ..

Sasta Bazaars set up to provide edible items on subsidized rates during Ramazan

42 seconds ago
 Airstrikes 'Incapacitate' Ukrainian Military Airfi ..

Airstrikes 'Incapacitate' Ukrainian Military Airfields in Poltava, Dnipro

46 seconds ago
 Pakistan determined to resolve regional issues thr ..

Pakistan determined to resolve regional issues through partnership: COAS

13 minutes ago
 Western Space Agencies Refuse to Deal With Sanctio ..

Western Space Agencies Refuse to Deal With Sanctions on Russian Space Industry - ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.