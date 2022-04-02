Five corona patients admitted in LRH

The numbers of corona patients were reduced to five in Lady Reading Hospital, the biggest hospital of the province, said the Spokesman of the hospital on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The numbers of corona patients were reduced to five in Lady Reading Hospital, the biggest hospital of the province, said the Spokesman of the hospital on Saturday.

He said that 400 beds were allocated for corona patients in which only five patients were admitted in the hospital.

He said that two corona patients were under treatment in ICU.