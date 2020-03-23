Five COVID-19 Test Systems Registered in Russia - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Five test systems for detecting the coronavirus have been registered in Russia, and the country's scientific and industrial sectors have potential to boost the effort, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"As of today, five test systems capable of diagnosing the coronavirus infection have been registered in the Russian Federation. These are both state and private organizations.

I want to note that quite many applications are being submitted today, including for registration. Russians science and industry have the potential for expansion and strengthening, including on diagnosing the coronavirus infection," Murashko said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Two laboratories, where people can be tested for COVID-19, have already started working in the Moscow region, and three more will be opened soon, according to the regional government.