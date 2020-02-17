Five-day anti-polio campaign starts in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign started across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday wherein around 6752326 children under five years of age would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

The authorities have constituted 28049 teams comprising trained health workers to make the campaign starting from February 17 to February 21, a success story.

The teams have been divided into 24900 mobile, 1849 fixed and 1300 transit squads and to provide foolproof security to these teams, 6833 area in-charges have been deputed.

Coordinator Polio Emergency Operation Center, Abdul Basit said the numbers of volunteers has also been doubled during the ongoing anti-polio campaign to avert any untoward incident.

He also appealed to civil society and media to extend their important role and contribution to the government in carrying out the anti-polio campaign successfully.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed 10 cases of polio virus during the current year from which nine were from Lakki Marwat district.