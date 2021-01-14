UrduPoint.com
Five-day Anti-polio Drive Continues In Hazara

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:55 PM

The five-day anti-polio drive on Thursday continued on the fourth consecutive day peacefully all across the Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The five-day anti-polio drive on Thursday continued on the fourth consecutive day peacefully all across the Hazara division.

According to the immunization department, 906881 children under five years of age in Hazara division would be vaccinated during 5-days ant-polio drive where 4315 teams would immunize children on 119 bus stands and 391 fix centers those would be monitored by 1375 supervisor.

Hazara police have also provided foolproof security to anti-polio teams to avoid any untoward situation during the drive, Abbottabad police have deployed 1000 policemen including 1 SP, 4 DSP, 3 Inspector, 12 Sub Inspector, 900 constables, ladies police and Elite force to provide foolproof security to the anti-polio teams in the district.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Afridi deployed 1000 policemen including 1 SP, 4 DSP, 3 Inspector, 12 Sub Inspector, 900 constables, ladies police and Elite force to provide foolproof security to the anti-polio teams in the district Rapid Response Force (RRF) contingents started patrolling the city areas, police have established checkpoints on all entry and exit points of the city.

For the security of anti-polio teams, two policemen have been deputed with each team.

In district Haripur 750 policemen were deputed with the Anti-polio teams to avoid any untoward situation during the drive, district Haripur has been divided in four circles and 11 sub circles where circle DSOs and SHOs are monitoring the drive.

Similarly, in district Mansehra DPO Manshera has deputed 1000 policemen and officers including women police force to provide security to the anti-polio teams in Mansehra where DSPs of concerned areas are monitoring the day to day activities.

DPO Lower Kohistan Zulfiqar Jadoon besides the deployment of the police force for the security during the anti-polio drive himself visited many areas on daily basis to monitor and review the security situation.

Amid strict security measures, five days long anti-polio drive was also continued in district Battagram of Hazara division.

