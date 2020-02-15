UrduPoint.com
Five-day Anti Polio Drive From Feb 17 In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:05 PM

Five-day anti polio drive from Feb 17 in Khanewal

Five-day anti polio drive to be started from February 17 to administer anti-polio drops to more than five lakh kids of under five years of age across the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Five-day anti polio drive to be started from February 17 to administer anti-polio drops to more than five lakh kids of under five years of age across the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said in a meeting held here on Saturday that it is top priority of the district administration to ensure all measures to make district polio free. He said that all possible efforts were being utilized to eradicate polio virus from the district in order to protect future of our next generation. He urged the parents to get their kids administered anti-polio drops.

He said that anti-polio drive would be started from February 17 to 21.

Giving briefing to DC, Dr Muhammad Arshad Malik said that health department has formed 1279 polio teams to administer anti- polio drops to 548,500 kids of under five years of age across the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Ikraam Malik, Assistant Commissioner Shabir Ahmed Dogar, Dr Fazal Ul Rehman, Deputy DHO Dr Muhammad Asif Javed, District Coordinator Dr Ibrar and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

