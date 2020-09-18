Five-day anti-polio drive in Bannu from September 21

A five-day anti-polio campaign would start from September 21 in district Bannu wherein around 210,000 children below the age of five would be vaccinated against the crippling disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign would start from September 21 in district Bannu wherein around 210,000 children below the age of five would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

According to operation center, Extensive Program of Immunization, the campaign would be carried out in 57 union councils of the district.

To make the anti-polio campaign successful 987 mobile and 67 fixed teams have been formed.

From District Polio Control Room, 22 teams would monitor the anti-polio drive.

A team consisting of four experts will provide special assistance to anti-polio workers during the drive.