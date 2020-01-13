UrduPoint.com
Five-day Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Malakand

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:23 PM

A five-day anti-polio campaign has been kicked off in the district with an aim to inoculate anti-polio drops to 141,896 underage children

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign has been kicked off in the district with an aim to inoculate anti-polio drops to 141,896 underage children.

Talking to media, District Health Coordinator, EPI Dr.

Murad Khan said that a total of 526 teams have been constituted which included 456 mobile teams, 45 fixed, 20 transit and five over-roaming teams for success of ongoing polio campaign.

He informed that a total of 106 area supervisors and 34 UC medical officers have been deployed for the purpose. He said that security arrangements have also been finalized while Malakand Levy Force would also cooperate in the achievement of the target.

More Stories From Health

