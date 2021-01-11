Five day anti-polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

A five-day anti-polio drive began in the district here under which 592,770 children under the age of five will administer polio vaccine

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive began in the district here under which 592,770 children under the age of five will administer polio vaccine.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Monday inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to the children at DHQ Teaching hospital.

He said that the campaign would continue from January 11 to 14, while there would be a follow up days on January 15 and 16.

He said that as many as 1634�mobile�teams, 202 fix and 82 transit teams would perform duty during the campaign.

He urged parents to cooperate with teams and play their role for polio-free country.