UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Day Anti-polio Drive Kicks Off In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 01:43 PM

Five day anti-polio drive kicks off in Sargodha

A five-day anti-polio drive began in the district here under which 592,770 children under the age of five will administer polio vaccine

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive began in the district here under which 592,770 children under the age of five will administer polio vaccine.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Monday inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to the children at DHQ Teaching hospital.

He said that the campaign would continue from January 11 to 14, while there would be a follow up days on January 15 and 16.

He said that as many as 1634�mobile�teams, 202 fix and 82 transit teams would perform duty during the campaign.

He urged parents to cooperate with teams and play their role for polio-free country.

Related Topics

Polio Sargodha January From

Recent Stories

Houthis Say They Have Right to Respond to US Decis ..

3 minutes ago

European stock markets drop at open

6 minutes ago

5.1-magnitude quake hits 125 km ESE of Akutan, Ala ..

6 minutes ago

China-Europe cargo train service continues to grow ..

6 minutes ago

South Korean Citizens to Receive Vaccines Against ..

6 minutes ago

China announces 103 new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.