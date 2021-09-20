Five-day anti-polio drive kicks off in Sialkot district

(@FahadShabbir)

Five-day national anti-polio drive began in Sialkot here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A five-day national anti-polio drive began in Sialkot here on Monday.

During the campaign, 555,996 children under the age of five years would get anti-polio jabs while vitamin-A dose was given to children aged six months to five years to boost their immunity.

Deputy Commissioner said as many as 1941 mobile teams would visit door-to-door,133 fixed teams at Primary and rural health centers, dispensaries and hospitals, while 69 transit and roaming teams will give anti-polio vaccination to the children at different places in Sialkot district.

He said that in order to make the anti-polio campaign successful, the teams of the health department would ensure that no child would be deprived of the polio vaccine during the campaign.

DC said that corona SOPs should be strictly implemented and all polio workers must use mask and sanitize their hands before giving anti-polio drops to each child.