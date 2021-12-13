Five day Anti-polio drive- kicks off in Sukkur

A five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in the Sukkur district on Monday to cover more than 2, 69, 208 children below five years of age

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in the Sukkur district on Monday to cover more than 2, 69, 208 children below five years of age.

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed inaugurated the anti-polio drive by administering anti-polio drops to children at DHQ Hospital here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that strict measures would be put in place for the ongoing polio campaign which would continue till December 17th.

He said that the government in collaboration with its partner organisations was trying to reach out to every child below the age of five.

He hoped that the disease would be eradicated from the Sukkur division soon.

He said that the government was keen on the eradication of polio from the country because it has become a serious threat to the lives of children.

The Deputy Commissioner urged religious scholars, elected representatives, NGOs and the local community to make this campaign successful by involving all possible efforts so that the children of the whole district could be immunized against this crippling disease.

He urged the District Health officials to keep close watch over the activities of the vaccination team.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar and other concerned officers others were also present on the occasion.

According to DHO Mahar that 926 mobile health teams are operating in the Sukkur district to complete the task of immunization.

He said polio drops were also being administered at all health centres in order to ensure that all children should be immunized.

He urged the people, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in the elimination of the crippling disease from society.