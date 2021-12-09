Five-day anti polio vaccination drive from Friday

The nation-wide five-day immunization campaign against crippling polio disease starting from December 10 formally kicked off from Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) ::The nation-wide five-day immunization campaign against crippling polio disease starting from December 10 formally kicked off from Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif urged Ulemas, elders and civil society to participate in the campaign and help the government to wipe out the disease from the country.

He said it was our joint responsibility to making future generation protected against polio by getting them vaccinated.

The DC said that fixed and mobile teams have been constituted to vaccinate the children under the age of five during the door to door vaccination drive.