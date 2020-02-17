Five-day long Anti-polio drive kicks off in Hazara

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Five-day long Anti-Polio campaign aimed at to eradicate the polio on Monday kicked off in all districts of Hazara.

Special security measures have been taken, police and elite force have been deployed with the immunization teams of the anti-polio drive.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir inaugurated the drive in Haripur at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Haripur.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that "We have taken strict security measures for the drive".

In district, Haripur 181474 children would be vaccinated during the first five days long 2020 Anti polio drive where 682 teams would work in 46 Union Councils to immunize the children. The drive would be concluded on February 21.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir directed police force for the provision of foolproof security for anti-polio teams. He also underlines the need for vaccination for all under 5 years of age children and said that immunize maximum children in the drive and convince the parents those would refuse vaccination to their children and must vaccinate them.

The DC further said that we have started a massive campaign in all over the district where our teams are visiting every street and house of the villages and cities.

In district, Abbottabad anti-polio drive has also been kicked off where 214000 children would be immunized during the anti-polio drive where 889 teams would immunize the children while the health department has also established 34 centers.

Anti-Polio drive teams through a door to door campaign would vaccinate under 5 years of age children in every nook and corner of the district to achieve the target.

A team of 18 officers including district administration, health, and WHO representatives would monitor the campaign on daily biases.