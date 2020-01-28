UrduPoint.com
Five-day Long Special Anti-polio Campaign Inaugurated In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 04:09 PM

Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar on Tuesday formally inaugurated a special five-day long anti-polio campaign in the district by administering oral polio vaccine drops to children here on Tuesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar on Tuesday formally inaugurated a special five-day long anti-polio campaign in the district by administering oral polio vaccine drops to children here on Tuesday.

As many as 206820 children under five would be administered oral polio vaccine drops during the five days long campaign which is scheduled to start from Wednesday.

A total of 939 mobile, fixed, transit and roaming teams had been formed to reach out to the target population over the five days. Elaborate arrangements had been made to provide security to polio staff.

The ceremony which was held in the Commissioner Office was attended by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Nawaz and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Musharraf and relevant staff.

It was informed though no polio case had been reported from the district since 2014 but polio environmental sample was constantly reflecting as positive that was why Kohat had been included in special anti-polio campaign.

The commissioner appreciated efforts of the concerned authorities for eradication of polio from the district. However he stressed for making rounds of the campaigns more effective to wipe out the deadly disease completely from the district.

He also gave away shield to WHO area coordinator Dr Afzal for his valuable services for polio eradication.

