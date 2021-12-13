Five-day nation-wide anti-polio campaign begins in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Like rest of the country, 05-day integrated nation-wide anti-polio drive also began in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday under which over 7.11 lac children of under 5 years of age would be administered anti-polio drops across the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) : Dec 13 (APP):Like rest of the country, 05-day integrated nation-wide anti-polio drive also began in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday under which over 7.11 lac children of under 5 years of age would be administered anti-polio drops across the state.

According to a press release issued here, only in AJK's metropolis - Muzaffarabad, over 1.20 lac children would be administered the anti-polio vaccines and vitamin 'A' drops. The drive would be continued till December 17 without any pause.

At least 500 mobile teams of paramedical staff have been constituted to visit door to door for administering the anti polio vaccine during the campaign in the capital district - where 70 fixed centers have also been set up by the State Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department.

The fixed centers have been set up at the state-run hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops.

A total of 35 zones have been demarcated for conducting door to door drive under the supervision of 124 area in charges.

The state health department's Polio Eradication Committee have made adequate arrangement to execute the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner.

The parents have been advised to fully cooperate with the mobile teams by getting their children administered with the polio-vaccine by the mobile paramedical staff teams.

It may be added that the state health authorities claimed that no case of polio disease was detected in any part of AJK during over last 21 years.