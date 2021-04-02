UrduPoint.com
Five-Day National Anti-Polio Campaign Successfully Concludes In AJK

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:08 PM

Five-Day National Anti-Polio Campaign successfully concludes in AJK

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the 5-day national anti-polio drive successively concluded on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the 5-day national anti-polio drive successively concluded on Friday.

More than 6.62 lac under 5 years of aged children were targeted to be administered the polio vaccine during the campaign.

Only in AJK's metropolis - Muzaffarabad, the target of 1,24,249 children up to five year age was set to be administered anti-Polio vaccine during the nation-wide drive. For this purpose 359 mobile teams were constituted and 58 fixed and 19 transit points were set up by Polio Eradication Committee with the coordination and assistance of the World Health Organisation. (WHO).

The state health department's Polio Eradication Committee had made adequate arrangement to executive the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner. The integrated campaign started on March 29 and continued for five days without any pause.

The AJK health authorities had set a target to immunize at least 6.62 lac children under 5-year of age with the polio vaccine throughout the area during the campaign to save the children from the disease of polio.

Parents fully cooperated the drive enthusiastically by getting their children administered with the polio-vaccine by the mobile paramedical staff teams.

The AJK Health Department had made adequate arrangements to provide at least seven lakh anti-polio vaccine doses for the entire four-day drive across AJK.

At least 63 zonal supervisors will look after the campaign conducted by 481 in charges of different areas in AJK.

Besides, the parents also brought their children to get their children fed with the polio vaccine drops at the fixed centers close to their homes including hospitals and district and tehsil health offices The fixed centers were set up at the hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops.

The total staff involved in the drive including mobile teams comprising over 4500 workers visited door to door to immunize the children of and under 5 years of age during the nation-wide campaign throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

It may be added that the state health authorities claimed that there no any case of polio disease to any child detected in any part of Azad Jammu & Kashmir during last 21 years.

