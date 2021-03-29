Five-day polio campaign kicks off

Five-day anti-polio drive kicked off in the district to administer drops to over five lakh kids of under give years of age

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Five-day anti-polio drive kicked off in the district to administer drops to over five lakh kids of under give years of age.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi visited different areas to check working of polio teams after inaugurating the polio drive here on Monday.

He said that 552,000 kids of under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the Five-day campaign. He directed health officers to ensure 100 target of the drive and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He directed all assistant commissioners to monitor polio campaign in their respective areas.