UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five-day Polio Campaign Kicks Off

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:06 PM

Five-day polio campaign kicks off

Five-day anti-polio drive kicked off in the district to administer drops to over five lakh kids of under give years of age

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Five-day anti-polio drive kicked off in the district to administer drops to over five lakh kids of under give years of age.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi visited different areas to check working of polio teams after inaugurating the polio drive here on Monday.

He said that 552,000 kids of under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the Five-day campaign. He directed health officers to ensure 100 target of the drive and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He directed all assistant commissioners to monitor polio campaign in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Polio All

Recent Stories

RDA conducts raids against illegal housing schemes ..

2 minutes ago

France's Musee d'Orsay adds Giscard d'Estaing to n ..

2 minutes ago

CCRI warns farmers of black sheep selling spurious ..

2 minutes ago

South Africa to Keep Response Plans on Mozambique ..

2 minutes ago

Boeing says SouthWest Airlines orders 100 737 MAX ..

5 minutes ago

Dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the excavati ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.