Five-day Polio Campaign To Start From Oct 26 In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:06 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign will begin from October 26 and it will continue till October 30 across the Sargodha district.

The district administration had completed all arrangements to make the polio campaign successful.

These views were expressed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Rai Samiullah while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said that 596,327 children would be immunized in district Sargodha for which 1,634 mobile, 202 permanent,15 roaming and 67 transit teams had been constituted while 4,184 officers and staffers were trained for this purpose.

He further said that due to COVID-19, protective kits and temperature gunswere provided to the teams.

