Five days anti-polio campaign successfully concludes in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) (APP):A five-day nation wide anti-polio campaign was successfully concluded here Friday in which over 0.71 million children under 5 years were immunized anti-polio drops.

The campaign was started on August 17 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir besides all the four provinces of the country and GB, official sources said.

In AJK capital Muzaffarabad, a total of 1,10,137 children under five were targeted to be administered anti-Polio vaccines and Vitamin 'A' drops during the drive.

A total of 438 mobile teams of para medical staff were constituted to visit door to door for administering anti-polio vaccine and vitamin 'A' drops during the campaign in the capital district where 63 fixed centers were also set up by the State Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department.

The state health department's Polio Eradication Committee made adequate arrangement to executive the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner.

The fixed centers were set up at the hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with anti-polio drops.

The total staff involved in the drive including mobile teams comprising over 4500 workers, visited door to door to immunize the children during the campaign.

The district was divided in to a total of 31 zones for conducting door to door drive under the supervision of 114 area in charges, the sources said.

It may be added that the state health authorities has claimed that not a single case of polio was reported from any part of AJK in the last 21 years.