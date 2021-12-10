UrduPoint.com

Five Days Anti-polio Drive Formally Kicked Off In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:16 PM

Five days anti-polio drive formally kicked off in Abbottabad

A five-day long anti-polio vaccination campaign Friday has been formally launched in the Abbottabad district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A five-day long anti-polio vaccination campaign Friday has been formally launched in the Abbottabad district.

During the drive, 215,000 children of Abbottabad district will be vaccinated against polio while 1272 teams have been formed. An elaborated security plan has also been issued under which 610 policemen and officers will be performing duty along with polio teams.

215,000 children under five years of age will be vaccinated against polio in Tehsil Lower Tanawal, Havelian and Lora.

Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir and MPA Momina Basit formally inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to children at the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. Nadeem Nasir MPM Momina Basit while talking to media requested parents to must vaccinate their children under 5 years of age and protect them from lifelong disability.

District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzada, representatives of the health department, WHO, polio coordinators and other staff were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Polio Abbottabad Nasir Havelian Media From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, ..

Shehbaz Sharif condemns torture on party leaders, workers in Karachi

6 minutes ago
 IFJ Urges Biden to End 'Politically Motivated' Per ..

IFJ Urges Biden to End 'Politically Motivated' Persecution After Court Ruling on ..

4 minutes ago
 Amnesty International Calls Assange's Extradition ..

Amnesty International Calls Assange's Extradition Ruling 'Travesty of justice'

4 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

4 minutes ago
 KP Ombudsman for expeditious relief to complainant ..

KP Ombudsman for expeditious relief to complainants

7 minutes ago
 Human rights joint responsibility of society & gov ..

Human rights joint responsibility of society & govt: Commissioner Sukkur

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.