Five days anti-polio drive formally kicked off in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A five-day long anti-polio vaccination campaign Friday has been formally launched in the Abbottabad district.

During the drive, 215,000 children of Abbottabad district will be vaccinated against polio while 1272 teams have been formed. An elaborated security plan has also been issued under which 610 policemen and officers will be performing duty along with polio teams.

215,000 children under five years of age will be vaccinated against polio in Tehsil Lower Tanawal, Havelian and Lora.

Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir and MPA Momina Basit formally inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to children at the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. Nadeem Nasir MPM Momina Basit while talking to media requested parents to must vaccinate their children under 5 years of age and protect them from lifelong disability.

District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzada, representatives of the health department, WHO, polio coordinators and other staff were also present on the occasion.