Five days anti-polio drive to start from Sept 21 in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The five days anti-polio drive will commence from September - 21 (Monday) across the district.

A meeting led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Tayyib Khan was held to review anti-polio drive here on Saturday.

While addressing and talking to media, ADCR said that presence of polio virus in DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions is alarming.

The polio virus can be controlled in Multan district by making the anti polio drive successful.

He directed to pay focus on flood hit areas, transit points at railway stations, bus and wagon stands more during the drive.

Tayyib asked to keep in view the Coronavirus SOPs and modern ways during the drive.

Chief Executive officer Health while giving briefing said that polio vaccination drops will be administered to over nine lac kids under five years.

As many as 2281 teams were constituted to make the drive successful. Medical officers and 427 area incharges will ensure monitoring at 134 Union Councils.

Transit teams were being constituted for the anti-polio drive.