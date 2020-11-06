Five deaths, 321 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pb

The COVID-19 claimed five more lives in the province,while 321 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed five more lives in the province,while 321 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 105,856,while so far the total number of deaths in the province reached 2,390 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 138 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Sheikhupura, 9 in Nankana Sahib, 31 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Attock, 1 in Jehlum, 1 in Chakwal, 5 in Gujranwala, 3 in Sialkot, 14 in Gujrat,6 in Faisalabad,1 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Jhang, 41 in Multan,10 in Vehari, 1 in Lodharan, 5 in Sargodha,17 in Mianwali, 1 in Chineot,1 in Bhakkar, 8 in Bahawalpur,2 in Jhang,3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Rahimyar Khan,4 in Lodharan, 5 in Muzaffargarh,1 in Layyah, 2 in Sahiwal,1 in Okara, 1 in Pakpattan and 3 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,647,918 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 97,549 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.