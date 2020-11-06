Five govt institutes closed over positive COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration has closed five government educational institutes after reports of positive coronavirus cases here on Friday.

According to the notification issued here, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed officers concerned to ensure screening of teachers and students of the affected institutes.

The institutes including Shadaab Special education Institute Madni Chowk, Government High school Hamidpur Kanora, Government Girls High School Muhallah Dogran, Government Girls High School Kabootar Mandi and MA Jinnah High School have been closed.

The district administration has also sought approval from ministry of interior to impose smart lockdown in the affected areas.

The deputy commissioner said that the institutes would be reopened after getting negative reports of the affected teachers and students.