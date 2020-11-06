UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Govt Institutes Closed Over Positive COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 02:08 PM

Five govt institutes closed over positive COVID-19 cases

District administration has closed five government educational institutes after reports of positive coronavirus cases here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration has closed five government educational institutes after reports of positive coronavirus cases here on Friday.

According to the notification issued here, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed officers concerned to ensure screening of teachers and students of the affected institutes.

The institutes including Shadaab Special education Institute Madni Chowk, Government High school Hamidpur Kanora, Government Girls High School Muhallah Dogran, Government Girls High School Kabootar Mandi and MA Jinnah High School have been closed.

The district administration has also sought approval from ministry of interior to impose smart lockdown in the affected areas.

The deputy commissioner said that the institutes would be reopened after getting negative reports of the affected teachers and students.

Related Topics

Education From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Belarus Needs Second Nuclear Power ..

2 minutes ago

Widespread Trade Disruption Likely on UK-EU Border ..

2 minutes ago

GHA calls off strike after successful negotiation ..

2 minutes ago

Biden notches more gains as US presidential electi ..

2 minutes ago

An outlaw killed in Sukkur: said SSP Samo

8 minutes ago

NBA player reps vote to continue talks on proposed ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.