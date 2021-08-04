UrduPoint.com

Five Greek Artistic Swimming Team Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:57 PM

Five Greek artistic swimming team members test positive for COVID-19

A spokesman of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee (TOCOG) revealed on Wednesday that five Greek artistic swimming team members had tested positive for COVID-19

TOKYO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A spokesman of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee (TOCOG) revealed on Wednesday that five Greek artistic swimming team members had tested positive for COVID-19.

"As of yesterday five of the 12 Greek artistic swimmers and team officials who were staying at the Olympic Village had tested positive for COVID-19. Of the seven who tested negative, some have already been designated as close contacts, while the status of the others is still being determined," said TOCOG spokesman Takaya Masa at a press conference.

"In view of this situation, we proposed to the Greek National Olympic Committee that the seven should immediately be transferred to a holding (quarantine) facility outside the Olympic Village.

The Greek NOC immediately accepted this proposal, and all seven were moved out of the village and into the facility yesterday," he added.

From the beginning of July to August 2, the TOCOG has conducted more than 42,000 tests at the airport with thirty-five cases being found to be positive, according to Takaya.

The TOCOG has also conducted more than 500,000 screening tests over the same period with 105 cases being found to be positive.

