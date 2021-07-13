UrduPoint.com
Five Mln People In Cambodia Vaccinated Against COVID-19 So Far: PM

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:44 PM

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Tuesday that 5 million people in the Southeast Asian nation have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Tuesday that 5 million people in the Southeast Asian nation have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

Nop Mean, a 70-year-old farmer from northwestern Oddar Meanchey province, was the 5 millionth person to be vaccinated, the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page, adding that he awarded the man 10 million riels (2,500 U.S. Dollars) and some relief items for being the special recipient.

"Thank all of the compatriots for joining in the fight against COVID-19 through receiving vaccines in order to protect yourselves and family members," Hun Sen said.

"To date, we have vaccinated 50 percent of our 10 million targeted adult population."Cambodia launched a vaccination drive on Feb. 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

The country reported 830 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the national total caseload to 62,700, the health ministry said, adding that 28 new fatalities were reported, taking the overall death toll to 953.

