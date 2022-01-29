Five more cases of Omicron reported in KP: Health Deptt. official

As many as five more cases of Omicron were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a health department official confirmed here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as five more cases of Omicron were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a health department official confirmed here Saturday.

According to an official of Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three cases of Omicron were reported from the provincial capital Peshawar while 2 cases of Omicron were reported from Mardan and among those infected with the Omicron virus are two men and three women.