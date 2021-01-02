UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five More Corona Patients Die In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 04:05 PM

Five more corona patients die in Faisalabad

Five more patients died of the COVID-19 in the city while 16 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Five more patients died of the COVID-19 in the city while 16 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson, 1,045 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 613, while 6,211 patients had so far been recovered.

He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients, adding that98 patients, including 31 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 25, including three confirmed,had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Capital records 132 fresh corona cases: NC ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani-American doctor erases cancer patients' ..

6 minutes ago

Ukraine Aims to Host 2021 Normandy Summit, Expects ..

6 minutes ago

Date for provision of "goseplure ropes" on subsidi ..

6 minutes ago

Niger presidential tip Bazoum takes lead for runof ..

13 minutes ago

791 parliamentarians submit assets' statements so ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.