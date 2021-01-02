Five more corona patients die in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Five more patients died of the COVID-19 in the city while 16 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson, 1,045 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 613, while 6,211 patients had so far been recovered.

He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients, adding that98 patients, including 31 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 25, including three confirmed,had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.