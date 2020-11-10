Five more patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

Another five patiens including three women lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to195 since March this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Another five patiens including three women lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to195 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Nadeem (52) Jabir ALi (69) Shamim Akhtar ( 65) Sirda and Rabia Bibi (30) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Nadeen, Jabir, Shamim and Rabia hailed from Multan while Sidra belonged to Toba Tek Singh , he informed.

Sixty-Three patients are positive and 28 were suspected out of total 123 cases, he concluded.