Five More Patients Fall Prey To COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:05 PM

Another five patients fell prey to coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 385 since March last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Another five patients fell prey to coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 385 since March last year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Iftikhar Ali (60) Mrs Shahzada Mai (80) Hameeda Bibi (81 ) Ameer Bano (81), and Akhtar (80) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Iftikhar and Shahzada Mai belonged to Jhang ,Hameeda Bibi and Ameer Bano to Multan while Akhtar hailed from Vehari ,he informed.

Forty-seven patients were positive and 34 were suspected out of total 117cases, he stated.

Twenty-one patients were in serious condition whereas five were on invasive ventilator, he concluded.

