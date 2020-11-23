UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five More Patients Fall Prey To COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:32 PM

Five more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar Hospital

Another five patients fell prey to Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 243 since March this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Another five patients fell prey to Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 243 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Robina (55) Abdul Rehman (56) Muhammad Azam (56) M.

Rafiq (52) and Muhammad Idress (58), passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Robina , Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Idress and M. Rafiq hailed from Multan while Muhammad Azam belonged to Muzaffargarh, he informed.

Ninety-nine patients are positive and 104 are suspected out of total 202 cases, he said.

Of them, three serious patients are on ventilator, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Muzaffargarh March From

Recent Stories

LCCI opposes Punjab govt's decision of closing sho ..

14 minutes ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for electr ..

18 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

42 seconds ago

South Punjab chambers, trade associations support ..

43 seconds ago

SC bars fresh lawyers from voting enrolled in PBC ..

45 seconds ago

Church Stabbing in California's San Jose Leaves 2 ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.