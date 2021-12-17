Five more positives for COVID-19 in Real Madrid squad

UrduPoint.com

Real Madrid on Thursday informed of five more cases of COVID-19 in their first-team squad, with four players and assistant coach Davide Ancelotti all testing positive for the virus.

Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Andriy Lunin and Rodrygo are the four players who returned positive test results, which came just a day after midfielder Luka Modric and defender Marcelo were also confirmed to be infected.

The news led to the cancelation of Thursday's planned training session, while the remaining members of the squad took another PCR test and it's possible more positives could be reported on Friday.

The players and Ancelotti - son of head coach Carlo Ancelotti - are all reported to be suffering from mild symptoms of the virus, but it looks unlikely that they will be able to play in Real Madrid's home game against Cadiz on Sunday, or travel for a difficult match away to Athletic Bilbao on December 22.

