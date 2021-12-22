Five more tested Covid positive

UrduPoint.com

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 05:55 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Five more patients were tested positive of fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the number of confirmed cases to 39,500 in the district included 36,459 Rawalpindi residents and 3041 from outside districts.

Among the new cases, the report said that one of each case has arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Gujar Khan, Attock, KPK and Islamabad areas.

"Presently, 21 confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, counting 13 in Institute of Urology, and four in Fauji Foundation and Benazir Bhutto Hospital each," the report said.

District Health Authority updated that 38,189 patients had been discharged after recovery, 35,160 with Rawalpindi and 3029 from other districts.

In addition, the report informed that 89 were quarantined, including 69 at homes and 20 in the isolation centres. It further updated that 4,216,460 people, including 45,519 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10. The report said that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, six stable and 12 on Oxygen support, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.34 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district.

