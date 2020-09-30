Five new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Five new confirmed dengue cases were reported in the province, four from Lahore while one from Sargodha during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Five new confirmed dengue cases were reported in the province, four from Lahore while one from Sargodha during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Wednesday that 709 suspected dengue cases were reported during the same period who have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

As many as 65 dengue cases were confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 60 patients were discharged after recovery and currently 5 dengue patients are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year.

The Punjab government is continuously working against dengue virus across the province and the anti-denguestaff recovered dengue larvae from 2,956 places duringthe last seven days.